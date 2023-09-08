G20 Summit: Bihu Dance Presented In 'Distorted' Manner While Welcoming UK PM

A controversy has erupted over the presentation of the Bihu dance in a ‘distorted’ way while welcoming UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the national capital for the G20 summit.
Bihu dance, which is a native to the state of Assam, was allegedly shown in a ‘distorted’ manner by the authorities at the G20 summit, following which several netizens took to social media and expressed their resentment.
Many have labeled it as an ‘insult’ to Assamese culture with some of them also pointing out the dress code of the dancers.
“It looked like someone is dancing with a saree,” a user wrote on platform ‘X’.
UK PM Rishi Sunak arrived at the Palam airport in New Delhi earlier today. He was accompanied by his wife and businesswoman Akshata Murthy.
Notably, it is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed office in October last year.
Sunak is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (September 9) and hold bilateral talks.
This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.
The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.