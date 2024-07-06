Gang Behind ATM Heist In Guwahati Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police assisted in the capture of four members of a gang involved in looting an ATM in Guwahati recently. The thieves were arrested in Delhi and have been flown to Guwahati as per reports on Saturday.
According to officials, the most-wanted gang of thieves had looted an SBI ATM at Sundarbori in Guwahati's Jalukbari area a few days ago. They had used sophisticated tools including gas cutters to crack an ATM and do away with cash amounting to Rs 32 lakhs.
After the heist, the gang members went underground as Guwahati Police initiated a lookout for them. Subsequently, they surfaced in Delhi and were soon caught by the police there.
A nine-member team comprising of officials from the Crime Branch and Guwahati Police had flown to Delhi on Monday to bring them back. All four apprehended individuals were handed over to the team of officials, who produced them before a court in Delhi to seek their custody.
After being handed the custody of the accused individuals, they were flown back to Guwahati, reports stated.
Meanwhile, the officials informed that they have managed to seize Rs 19 lakh 50 thousand from their possession.