Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to 10 Years of Imprisonment

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was convicted on Thursday in another case and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment under the UP Gangsters Act.

Testimony, debate and cross-examination of 11 witnesses were completed in the 5 gang charges against the former MLA.

The MLA's aide Bhim Singh has also been given 10 years' imprisonment by the court, ANI reported.

The conviction relates to several cases, including the one pertaining to Ghazipur that involved an assault on the Additional Superintendent of Police.

Case number 165/96 Section 148,307,332, IPC Police Station Kotwali Ghazipur along with case number 192/96 Section 3 (1) of UP Ghazipur Police Station Kotwali which related to the fatal attack on the Additional SP and some other policemen in Ghazipur was being heard against Mukhtar Ansari in court.

The case was filed long back in 1996.

Other cases against the five-time former MLA include - 'Rajendra Singh' murder case number 410/88 Section 302 IPC Police Station Cantt Varanasi, 'Vashishtha Tiwari' alias Mala Guru murder case number 106/88 Section 302 IPC Police Station Kotwali Ghazipur, 'Awadhesh Rai' murder case number 229/91 Section 149, 302 IPC Police Station Chetganj Varanasi, Constable 'Raghuvansh Singh' Murder Case No. 294/91 Section 307, 302 Police Station Mughalsarai. Constable Raghuvansh Singh apparently died in a deadly attack on the police force while checking a vehicle in Chandauli.

