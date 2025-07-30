Gaurav Gogoi Questions Centre Over Inaction on Illegal Coal Syndicate in Assam-M'laya

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the Centre’s apparent inaction in a high-profile illegal coal syndicate case operating across Assam and Meghalaya.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Parliament, Gogoi questioned the Union government on the outcome of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) operation conducted on April 25 this year, targeting coal smuggling networks in the Northeast.

“Is the central government aware that the ED had issued a press release on April 25 stating that raids were conducted at 15 locations across Assam and Meghalaya?” Gogoi asked. “The press release clearly mentioned the existence of an illegal coal syndicate, where fake bills are generated in the name of legal coal mines to evade taxes and siphon off profits.”

He further demanded to know what steps the concerned ministry has taken since the ED’s disclosure and why no formal investigation has been initiated against those operating the syndicate.

“Has the matter been considered closed simply by conducting raids and seizing cash? Why has there been no follow-up investigation from the government’s side?” Gogoi questioned.

The ED’s April crackdown had exposed a large network allegedly involved in manipulating documents to launder proceeds from illegal coal mining and transportation, particularly in border areas. However, the lack of transparency on subsequent action has prompted opposition leaders to demand answers.

Gogoi’s remarks come amid growing allegations of systemic corruption in coal trade routes in the Northeast, with multiple reports indicating the involvement of politically connected individuals and the misuse of official mining permits.

So far, the central government has not responded to Gogoi’s queries or provided an update on the current status of the ED’s investigation.

