Ghulam Nabi Azad Courts Controversy After Commenting on Origin of Muslims

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has stirred a hornet's nest with his controversial comment on the origin of Muslims saying that all were Hindus before and became Muslims after converting, reports emerged on Thursday.
In a video that has gone viral, Ghulam said, “We have the example of Kashmir, 600 years ago there was no Muslim in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits were converted to Islam. Not only in India but also in the world, Islam came 1500 years ago, Hinduism is very old. Islam must have come from outside, 10-20 people from the Mughal army. The rest have converted from Hindu-Sikh.”
“We have built the state for the Hindus, Muslims, Dalits, Kashmiris. This is our land, no one has come here from outside. I have seen many things in Parliament which do not reach you. One of our fellow MP said some have come from outside... I denied. In our Hindustan, Islam is just 1500 years old. Hinduism is very old, so 10-20 of them must have come from outside when they were in their army during the time of Mughals, the rest all have converted from Hindu to Muslim in India and our Kashmir is an example of that,” he said.
“Who was a Muslim in Kashmir 600 years ago? All were Kashmiri Pandits, all converted to Islam. So I said all were born in this religion…” he added.