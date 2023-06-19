Gita Press Refuses Rs 1 Cr Cash Reward That Comes With Gandhi Peace Prize

In a tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh wrote, “There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious and social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse.”