Goa All Set For Assembly Polls For 40 Seats

The campaigning for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa concluded on Saturday as the state is heading towards polls on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),Congress, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be vying for seats in the state.

BJP currently has 17 legislators and the support of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party’s (GFP) Vijay Sardesai, and three independent candidates. The MGP and GFP each have three MLAs.

On the other hand, Congress has 15 MLAs in the house. Notably, a total of 301 candidates from different parties will be contesting in the Goa elections.

Meanwhile, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar, Utpal Parikkar will be contesting as an independent candidate from his father’s Panaji seat, following his resignation from the BJP after being denied a ticket from the Panaji Assembly constituency.

BJP’s candidate from the Panaji seat is Atanasio “Banush” Monserrate, who was earlier in Congress.

Prior to the polls, Goa witnessed intense political activity from top leaders of various parties.

Congress’ P Chidambaram visited Goa alongside Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in- charge seeking votes.

Several candidates from BJP, TMC and Congress prepared video messages seeking votes and highlighting the works done by their parties for the people.

AAP’s convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also promised financial assistance for every woman above the age of 18 years apart from other benefits to many communities. AAP will be fielding lawyer turned politician Amit Palekar as its Chief Ministerial face in the state.

The counting for votes in the state will be held on March 10.