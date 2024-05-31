"..Going To Jail To Save Country From Dictatorship", Says Kejriwal as Surrender Date Nears

As the deadline for surrender approaches, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a poignant message, expressing pride in his impending imprisonment as a stand against dictatorship.
Kejriwal, who had received interim bail from the Supreme Court on May 10, is set to surrender to Tihar jail on June 2.
In a video message, he stated, "Tomorrow the 21 days are getting over, the day after tomorrow I have to surrender. I don't know how long they will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. I am proud of this. They tried to break me many times, tried to make me bow down but I didn't."
Reflecting on his previous stint in jail, Kejriwal revealed instances of mistreatment, including the denial of vital medications for his diabetes. He stated, "During my incarceration, they subjected me to various forms of torture, including withholding my medications. I've been a diabetic for 20 years, reliant on insulin injections four times daily for a decade. In jail, they ceased my injections for several days, causing my blood sugar to spike to dangerous levels of 300-325. Prolonged high sugar levels can lead to kidney and liver damage. I don't understand their motives, why they resorted to such actions."
Additionally, Kejriwal expressed concerns about his health post-release, citing unexplained weight loss and elevated ketone levels indicating a potential underlying illness. He shared, "In the 50 days of my previous incarceration, I lost 6 kg of weight. My weight dropped from 70 kg to 64 kg. Even after my release, I haven't regained weight. Doctors suspect a major illness and recommend extensive tests. The urine ketone levels are alarmingly high. Day after tomorrow, at 3 pm, I'll surrender."
Despite his personal challenges, Kejriwal assured the continuation of Delhi's developmental initiatives, promising to implement a monthly stipend of thousand rupees for women upon his return. He affirmed, "The welfare programs, including free electricity, mohalla clinics, hospitals, and free bus travel for women, will persist. I pledge to initiate the monthly stipend for every mother and sister upon my return."
Appealing for prayers for his ailing parents, Kejriwal emphasized, "Today, I implore you to pray for my family. My elderly parents, especially my ailing mother, weigh heavily on my mind in jail. Please care for them, pray for their well-being. Your prayers sustain me. If anything untoward happens to me in this fight for our country, even if I sacrifice my life, do not mourn. Your prayers have kept me alive thus far and will shield me in the future. Finally, I say, if it is the will of God, I'll return to you soon, your devoted son."