Gold, Silver Prices Hit Record Highs as Safe‑Haven Demand Surges

Gold and silver prices started the week on a spectacular note on Monday, January 12, with both metals touching record highs in domestic and global markets, driven by rising demand for safe assets amid ongoing geopolitical tension and market uncertainty.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in India, gold prices climbed sharply, trading about 1.5% higher, with the yellow metal reaching an all‑time peak of Rs1,41,250 per 10 grams earlier in the session. Silver also mirrored this trend, rising nearly 4%, with prices hitting a historic high of Rs 2,63,996 per kilogram during early deals on Monday.

Market observers say the growing geopolitical uncertainty, including heightened tensions in the Middle East and cautious signals from major global powers, has pushed investors toward precious metals, which are traditionally seen as hedges against risk and volatility.

Adding to the momentum, a weaker Indian rupee has made imports costlier, further boosting local gold rates. A softer rupee often adds upward pressure to domestic gold prices because it increases the cost of buying bullion from overseas markets.

Globally, precious metals are also on the rise. Spot gold prices climbed over 1% on international exchanges, breaking above key psychological levels, while silver futures also surged amid strong buying interest.

Analysts say the week ahead could be crucial for commodities, with several potential market drivers, including ongoing geopolitical developments, monetary policy cues and economic data, expected to influence price movements. The recent rebalancing of major commodity indexes may also play a role in how metals perform in the short term.

Also Read: Gold Price Nears Rs. 1 Lakh Per 10 Gram, US-China Tariff War To Blame?