Goods Train Derailed in UP, Delhi-Howrah Rail Route Disrupted

The accident occurred around 10.30 am when the train was downtrack at Ramwan station near Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The commute on a rail track was disrupted on Sunday after a goods rail at the Delhi-Howrah route derailed near Fatehpur.

As the accident occurred, seven coaches of this goods train climbed upon each other and thus disrupted both the up and down tracks.

The engineers expect the situation to return to normalcy at the train route by evening.

Further details are awaited. 

(with inputs from ANI)

