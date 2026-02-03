Government Revamps Baggage Rules, Raises Duty-Free Allowances

The Central government has notified the Baggage Rules, 2026, bringing in a new set of customs regulations aimed at making international travel smoother and more passenger-friendly. Along with the new rules, the government has also issued the Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and a master circular to streamline implementation.

Advertisment

The new framework is designed to simplify procedures, improve transparency and reduce hassles at airports. A major focus of the changes is on digital processes, including electronic and advanced baggage declarations, which are expected to speed up customs clearance for travellers.

One of the key highlights of the new rules is the increase in duty-free allowances for passengers. Indian residents, tourists of Indian origin and foreign nationals with valid visas will now be allowed to bring in goods worth up to Rs 75,000 duty-free. Tourists of foreign origin will be entitled to a duty-free allowance of Rs 25,000, while crew members will be allowed goods worth Rs 2,500. However, passengers entering India through land borders will not be eligible for any general duty-free allowance.

The government has also simplified benefits for people returning to India under the transfer of residence category. Depending on the duration of stay abroad, eligible passengers can bring household items duty-free within specified value limits, making relocation to India easier.

In another passenger-friendly move, special provisions for jewellery have been updated. Returning residents and tourists of Indian origin who have stayed abroad for more than a year can now bring in jewellery duty-free based on weight rather than value, allowing women up to 40 grams and others up to 20 grams.

The new rules also introduce provisions for temporary import and re-import of goods, enabling passengers to carry items in and out of the country without facing unnecessary detention at customs.

Additionally, the government has formally included the duty-free import of one laptop for passengers above 18 years of age, as well as provisions for bringing pets, under the revised baggage rules.

Also Read: Air India Chicago Flight Leaves Baggage Of 40 Passengers In Delhi