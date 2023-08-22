Government to Introduce 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' GST Reward Scheme in Six States

The Centre has decided to introduce the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ initiative to encourage consumers to consistently demand invoices for every commodity they have put money into.
The initiative will be introduced to the citizens on September 1.
According to media reports, the scheme is scheduled to be launched initially in Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Reports further suggest that, individuals have the opportunity to earn cash prizes ranging from Rs 10,000 to a substantial Rs 1 crore by uploading GST invoices.
The eligibility criteria encompass all invoices issued by suppliers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework to consumers.
The initiative will feature regular draws, both monthly and quarterly, where winners will be selected for cash rewards.
In order to participate, invoices with a minimum value of Rs 200 will qualify for the lucky draw.
From September 1, each individual can upload up to 25 invoices per month.
Further, the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ mobile application will be available on both IOS and Android platforms. The uploaded invoices should contain essential details such as the sellers’ GSTIN, invoice number, paid amount, and tax value.