Governor Ramen Deka Graces Closing Ceremony of Khairagarh Mahotsav

The culturally vibrant city of Khairagarh came alive with colours, music, and artistic brilliance on Friday night as the Khairagarh Mahotsav 2025 concluded with grandeur. The closing ceremony was attended by Hon’ble Governor Shri Ramen Deka as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the audience, the Governor praised Khairagarh’s rich cultural heritage, describing it as not only the pride of Chhattisgarh but also a significant hub of India’s diverse artistic traditions. He highlighted the deep-rooted cultural legacy of the region and its contribution to promoting India’s artistic excellence.

The event showcased a spectacular array of performances, celebrating local art forms, music, and dance, drawing large crowds and reflecting Khairagarh’s status as a centre of cultural vibrancy.

