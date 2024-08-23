Govind Mohan Takes Charge as Union Home Secretary

Seasoned bureaucrat and senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Govind Mohan, officially assumed the role of Union Home Secretary on Friday, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla, whose extended five-year tenure concluded upon his superannuation on August 22.
Mohan, a 1989 batch IAS officer from the Sikkim cadre, was appointed to this high-profile position after serving as the Union Culture Secretary. His appointment follows a brief role as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from August 14.
Mohan's distinguished academic background includes a B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and a Postgraduate Diploma from IIM Ahmedabad. He is recognized for his meticulous work ethic and vast experience, having held key roles both in the Sikkim state government and at the Centre. Prior to his new assignment, Mohan was instrumental in leading the Ministry of Culture, where he oversaw the successful launch of flagship programmes such as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement.
His predecessor, Ajay Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was appointed as Home Secretary in August 2019. Despite reaching the retirement age in 2020, Bhalla’s tenure saw multiple extensions, with his final term ending on August 22, 2024. Bhalla’s service was marked by crucial security and administrative measures, including overseeing the country’s internal security apparatus and coordinating responses to national crises.
Govind Mohan brings with him a wealth of experience in home affairs, having served previously as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs from May to September 2018 and as Additional Secretary from September 2018 to September 2021. During his time at MHA, Mohan led the Union Territories (UT) division, managing critical service-related matters and constitutional issues within the UTs.
Mohan's portfolio also extends to his previous roles in the Ministry of Finance, where he handled foreign investments and drafted the nation’s fintech policy. His notable contributions include formulating a revised gold policy and negotiating bilateral investment treaties with foreign nations. Furthermore, he was a key figure in the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing the implementation of health protocols under the Disaster Management Act of 2005.
Mohan now faces immediate challenges in his new role, particularly the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission has scheduled a three-phase polling process starting on September 18. Mohan will need to ensure a smooth and secure election process, building on the groundwork laid by Bhalla, who recently held discussions with the Election Commission regarding security preparedness.
With Mohan's transition into one of the most sensitive and critical roles in the Indian bureaucracy, his extensive experience is expected to serve him well as he takes on the complex challenges ahead, including maintaining internal security, overseeing law and order, and ensuring seamless coordination between the Centre and the states.