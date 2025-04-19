Govt. Agency Bans Sale & Manufacture of 35 Medicines, What Are They?

India’s drug regulatory body, the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation), has banned 35 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, including painkillers, nutritional supplements, and anti-diabetics. The CDSCO has stated that these medicines will no longer be sold or manufactured.

Fixed-dose combination drugs refer to those that contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio. Also known as "cocktail medicines," these combinations include painkillers, supplements, and fertility-related formulations. Some of these combinations pose significant risks to human health.

For example, taking glimepiride 1 mg with metformin 500 mg at the same time can have adverse effects. Metformin is usually taken after food, while glimepiride, a sulfonylurea, should be taken before meals to help stimulate insulin release as blood sugar begins to rise. Taking them together can not only reduce their effectiveness but also increase the risk of side effects.

Here are some of the fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs recently banned by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) due to safety concerns

