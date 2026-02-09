Govt Sanctioned Tourism Projects in Assam Worth Rs 468 Crore: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Union government has sanctioned tourism infrastructure projects worth Rs 467.89 crore in Assam under multiple central schemes, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on February 5, 2026.

The minister said that while the development of tourism destinations and products is primarily the responsibility of state governments and Union Territory administrations, the Ministry of Tourism supports these efforts through financial assistance under its central sector schemes. These include Swadesh Darshan (SD), Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0), Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD), a sub-scheme of SD2.0, and the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD).

In addition, projects have also been approved under the Government of India’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) initiative, aimed at developing iconic tourist centres and branding them at a global scale.

Shekhawat stated that proposals from states and UTs for tourism projects are received on an ongoing basis and are considered subject to scheme guidelines, submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), availability of funds and inter-se priority. He confirmed that Assam has already received approvals under SD, SD2.0, CBDD, SASCI and PRASHAD schemes.

Breakdown

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, Rs 94.68 crore was sanctioned in 2015–16 for the development of the Manas–Pobitora–Nameri–Kaziranga–Dibru–Saikhowa Wildlife Circuit, while Rs 90.98 crore was approved in 2016–17 for the Tezpur–Majuli–Sivasagar Heritage Circuit.

Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, projects sanctioned in 2023–24 include the Kokrajhar Wetland Experience for Rs 26.68 crore and the Reimagining of Cinnamara Tea Estate in Jorhat with an allocation of Rs 23.88 crore.

The Challenge-Based Destination Development sub-scheme saw the approval of a Rs 9.99 crore project in 2024–25 for the development of Panidhing Bird Sanctuary in Sivasagar under the eco-tourism and Amrit Dharohar category.

Major investments have also been cleared under the SASCI scheme. These include Rs 97.12 crore for the comprehensive development of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati and Rs 94.76 crore for the beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, both sanctioned in 2024–25.

Under the PRASHAD scheme, Rs 29.80 crore was sanctioned in 2015–16 for the development of the Kamakhya Temple and the surrounding pilgrimage destination in Guwahati.

The minister said these projects aim to strengthen tourism infrastructure in Assam, enhance visitor experience, and position key destinations in the state on the national and global tourism map.