Govt Eases Norms for Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Metro and Million-Plus Cities

According to reports, the central government has relaxed regulations for establishing Jan Aushadhi Kendras in metropolitan and million-plus cities, doing away with the previous minimum-distance requirement, a move aimed at expanding access to affordable generic medicines.

The relaxation is part of efforts to strengthen the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which provides quality generic medicines at significantly lower prices. With over 11,000 Kendras already operational nationwide, the scheme plays a key role in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure for Indian citizens.

According to an internal circular issued on September 10 by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), “to enhance public accessibility, equitable distribution, and wider outreach of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, especially in densely populated urban agglomerations, it has been decided to incorporate modifications in the extant guidelines concerning minimum-distance requirements.”

Under the revised rules, the seven metropolitan cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad—will no longer have any restriction on the distance between two Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Million-Plus Cities Also Covered

The relaxation also applies to 46 cities with populations exceeding one million, based on the 2011 Census, including Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ghaziabad, Indore, Coimbatore, and Kochi, which collectively account for over 80 million residents.

However, the rule will continue to apply if a Kendra has not completed two years from its date of opening. In such cases, a minimum distance of one kilometre must still be maintained until the period elapses.

Rules for Smaller Towns Remain Unchanged

For smaller towns and other urban areas not classified as metro or million-plus cities, the previous norm of maintaining a one-kilometre distance between Kendras continues to apply.

PMBJI CEO Suvasis Das directed all officials to implement the new guidelines immediately while sanctioning and operationalising new Kendras under the scheme.

Concerns Among Small Entrepreneurs

While the relaxation is expected to improve accessibility in large cities, it has also raised concerns among smaller operators. Many fear that corporate-backed chains opening multiple Kendras in the same locality could squeeze out independent Kendra owners.

“The government’s decision may not be beneficial for small operators like us. If big players open multiple Kendras nearby, we may struggle to survive. It will definitely cut our sales and monthly income,” said a Kendra owner in central Delhi, requesting anonymity.

The government, however, maintains that the move is aimed at improving public access to affordable medicines, particularly in densely populated urban centres, as part of its ongoing commitment to healthcare equity.