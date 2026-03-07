Govt Halts TRP Ratings For TV News Channels For Four Weeks Over War Coverage

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to suspend the publication of Television Rating Point (TRP) for all TV news channels for four weeks, citing concerns over sensational and speculative coverage of the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict. The directive was issued on March 6 under the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies (2014).

The ministry said that certain channels were engaging in exaggerated claims, dramatic visuals and speculative analysis while covering the West Asia conflict, which could potentially create panic among viewers, especially those with family or personal connections in the affected regions. Officials maintained that the step is intended to promote responsible reporting during a sensitive global situation.

TRP ratings are a key measurement tool in India’s broadcast industry, indicating the viewership of television programmes and channels. Advertisers and broadcasters rely heavily on these ratings to determine advertising spending and programming strategies.

The temporary freeze on TRP reporting could therefore have commercial implications for news channels and advertisers. However, the government clarified that the move is limited to four weeks or until further directions, and has been taken in the interest of maintaining public calm during the ongoing international conflict.