Gujarat: 7 Family Members Found Dead in ‘Mass Suicide’

In a shocking incident, seven members of a family including three children were found dead in Gujarat’s Surat on Saturday morning.
According to reports, the incident was reported at the residential house of the deceased on Palanpur Jakatnak Road in Surat. Initial police investigations revealed that six persons died due to consuming poisonous material while one person hanged himself.
The deceased have been identified as Manish Solanki (who was found hanging), his wife Rita, father Kanu, mother Shobha and three children.
Meanwhile, the police recovered a suicide note wherein Solanki mentioned some financial crisis behind the drastic step, however, the police are yet to share exact details, reports stated.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of their death.
It has come to the fore that Manish was involved in a furniture business and he had around 35 carpenters and laborers working for him.
Earlier today, his employees were trying to contact him and when their calls went unanswered, they reached his residence. When Manish or anyone from his family did not open the door of his house, the locals entered the home by breaking a window at the back of the house.