Gujarat Election Result 2022: Constituency-Wise Full Winners List In Gujarat

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Complete list of leading and winners candidate list Constituency-Wise:
The Gujarat Election Updates 2022 are currently breaking the news, and it is speculated that the BJP will dominate the vote bank again.
The BJP, which is in power in Gujarat, is all set to win the state's assembly elections for the seventh time in a row. exit polls, also suggested that the BJP could win between 110 and 125 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly.
Gujarat went into state assembly polls earlier this month, where the first phase elections were held on December 1 and the second phase elections took place on December 5. While traditionally it is always a fight between the BJP and the Congress, this time a three-cornered political battle was witnessed with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.
The BJP won 99 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. The magic number that will determine the ruling party in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly is 92. May the best party win!