Gujarat Elections 2022 Result Live Updates
Gujarat Elections 2022 Result Live Updates: Congress, AAP Look To Unseat BJP From PM Modi's Home Turf

This year's election will witness a three-way struggle for one of BJP's strongholds as the traditional BJP vs Congress tussle sees the entry of a new player in AAP in Gujarat.
Pratidin Time

Counting of votes is set to begin from 8 am tomorrow. Tune in to pratidintime.com for live updates as counting for Gujarat Elections 2022 gets underway.

70 political parties and 624 independent candidates will know their fates tomorrow. Apart from BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) are also contesting.

The notable figures in the fray include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi, and youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.

The BJP is expected win 117-151 seats, with the Congress likely to bag between 16 to 51 seats. New entrants AAP are forecasted to win around 13 seats in Gujarat where the majority mark is 92.

A total of 182 counting observers and as many election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty during the entire counting process. Security has been beefed up at counting centers with SRPF and CAPF forces in place.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi managed to find time from his Bharat Jodi Yatra to hold two rallies in Gujarat.

Live Updates of the Results for the Gujarat Elections 2022: The ruling party BJP has its sights set on a seventh consecutive victory in the state's assembly elections as counting of votes for the elections held on December 1 and 5 are set to begin in a matter of hours. There will be shift from the traditional BJP vs Congress battle in the state with the AAP entering the arena this time around. In the build up to the elections, PM Modi held around 30 rallies and road shows in the state. The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am tomorrow (December 8, Thursday) at 37 counting centers covering 182 assembly seats.

Key Events

