Gujarat Elections 2022 Result Live Updates: Congress, AAP Look To Unseat BJP From PM Modi's Home Turf

Live Updates of the Results for the Gujarat Elections 2022: The ruling party BJP has its sights set on a seventh consecutive victory in the state's assembly elections as counting of votes for the elections held on December 1 and 5 are set to begin in a matter of hours. There will be shift from the traditional BJP vs Congress battle in the state with the AAP entering the arena this time around. In the build up to the elections, PM Modi held around 30 rallies and road shows in the state. The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am tomorrow (December 8, Thursday) at 37 counting centers covering 182 assembly seats.