Guwahati-Based 'Flixbox Solutions' Honoured at Startup Maharathi Challenge 2025

Flixbox Solutions LLP, the parent company of Skara, has secured a notable position in the highly competitive B2B (Business-to-Business) category at the Startup Maharathi Challenge 2025, held as part of Startup Mahakumbh 2.0 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on April 6, 2025. The award was presented to Flixbox Solutions' co-founders, Ankita Saikia and Uddipta Das, by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Industry and Supply, in the presence of actor Sonam Kapoor, Boat founder and Shark Tank celebrity Aman Gupta, alongside prominent members of the investor community.

Guwahati-based Flixbox Solutions introduced its pioneering SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform, Skara, earlier this year, offering a transformative solution for businesses and video entrepreneurs to launch their streaming websites. The company’s innovation is expected to play a significant role in technological advancements not only in Assam and Northeast India but across the country. While presenting the award, Minister Goyal commended the company’s technological contributions and emphasized the critical role of innovative startups like Flixbox in propelling India’s economic growth on a global scale.

The Startup Maharathi Challenge 2025 witnessed participation from over 2,000 startups across India, with only five companies securing top positions in each category. Flixbox Solutions achieved third place in the B2B segment, reinforcing its impact in the technology sector.

“This recognition is a testament to the significant impact our company is poised to make in the field of technology,” said Ankita Saikia, co-founder of Flixbox Solutions. “It is an extreme honour and gives our whole team in Guwahati the motivation to keep chasing greatness in their innovations, no matter the challenges we face-be it geographically or societally.” With over 25 years of experience in sales and business operations, Saikia co-founded the company alongside Porag Jyoti Gogoi and Uddipta Das.

Uddipta Das, co-founder of Flixbox, stated, “In an environment where age-old ideas like e-commerce are repackaged like great social-tech innovations and are called startups, we are proud to actually achieve the recognition from our central government for what we offer in the global domain of SaaS competing against tech giants like Google and Facebook,” said Uddipta. “Our vision is to make video delivery accessible and Skara is just the first step towards that which enables video businesses and entrepreneurs to launch video streaming apps and websites 100 times faster and economically than others in this sphere.”

Having launched Skara earlier this year, Flixbox Solutions has already onboarded numerous entrepreneurs who are leveraging pre-recorded video content to provide services to their audiences. With its rapid technological advancements, the company is positioning itself to capture a significant share of the projected $155 billion global video streaming market.

Skara is a B2B platform designed to empower content creators—both individuals and enterprises—to build personalized apps or websites tailored to video curation and distribution. Officially launched on February 19, 2025, the platform is currently focused on expanding across India, with plans for international rollout in the near future. Skara allows creators to seamlessly publish and monetize their video content by offering custom digital platforms starting at an accessible monthly subscription of ₹2,500. With built-in paywall functionality, creators can generate revenue directly from their subscribers and audience.