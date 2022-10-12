Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court To Deliver Verdict On Carbon Dating Of Shivling On Oct 14

The Varanasi court will deliver its verdict on the Hindu side's plea seeking carbon dating of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque which they claimed to be a 'Shivling', on October 14, the advocates representing the Hindu and the Muslim sides said on Tuesday.

The court heard the Muslim side yesterday after it had deferred the hearing to October 11.

Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side said, "The Muslim side said that Shivling is not a part of the suit property and its carbon dating cannot be done. We have given our clarification on both of these points. The court will deliver its verdict on October 14."

Akhlaq Ahmed, representing the Muslim side said that the plea by the Hindu side is not maintainable as it is against the order of the Supreme Court that stated protecting the structure (which the Muslim side claims to be a fountain and the Hindu side claims to be a Shivling).

"We responded to the application on carbon dating. Stone does not have the capacity to absorb carbon. The Supreme Court in its May 17 order, according to which, the object that was found by the commission, had to be protected. The order of the SC will prevail, so the object cannot be opened. According to the Hindu side, the process will be scientific, even if it is so, there will be tampering with the object. Chemicals will be used for the test. We will take action based on the order by the court on October 14," Ahmed told ANI.

Another lawyer representing the Muslim side, Tohid Khan said, "The court will deliver its verdict on whether the application seeking carbon dating is acceptable or should be rejected. The structure is a fountain and not Shivling. The fountain can still be made operational."

Earlier on September 29, the court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case after hearing both sides' arguments.