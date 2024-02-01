Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Puja Performed As Muslim Side Contests Court Order

Following the Varanasi Court's decision to permit Hindu worshippers to conduct religious rituals within the Gyanvapi mosque complex, the barriers to the basement area known as Vyas Ka Tehkhana were removed.
Subsequently, daily arti (a Hindu religious ritual) and puja (worship) took place early in the morning on Thursday.
Vishnu Shankar Jain stated that the Hindu party's lawyer conducted the Mangla Arti at 3:30 am, followed by the bhog at 12 pm.
"Timings for Aarti at Vyas cellar. Daily 5 aarti --Mangla- 3:30 am, Bhog- 12 pm, Apranh- 4 pm, Sanykaal- 7 pm, Shayan- 10:30 pm. 2 done so far," Jain posted on X.
The court has directed the district administration to finish the necessary preparations within the next week.
Jitendra Nath Vyas, a member of the Vyas family, expressed his joy at being permitted to pray inside the mosque near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. He mentioned his happiness at being able to pray at the Tehkhana once more.
"We are very happy that we have got the permission to resume puja there," he said.
The Varanasi court granted permission on Wednesday for Hindu devotees to pray within the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area located in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. A member of the Vyas family reported that he, along with priests, conducted a religious ceremony in the basement in the presence of district officials.
"At the time of the puja, five priests of the (Kashi Vishwanath) temple trust, members of the Vyas family, Varanasi DM and Commissioner were present there," he told ANI.
The recent events occurred as the Anjum Intejamia committee, representing the Muslim side, approached the Allahabad High Court to contest the Varanasi Court's ruling. In response, the Hindu side has lodged a caveat with the High Court, requesting to be heard before the plea is addressed.
Muslim side lawyer Akhlaq Ahmed said, "The order has overlooked the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI's report, and the decision of 1937, which was in our favour. The Hindu side has not placed any evidence that prayers were held before 1993. There is no such idol in the place."
The mosque's basement contains four 'tahkhanas' or cellars, one of which is currently owned by the Vyas family, who were former residents. Vyas has requested permission to access the tahkhana and continue performing religious rituals as a hereditary pujari.