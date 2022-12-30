Gym Owner Shot Dead by Unidentified Miscreants in East Delhi

A gym owner was shot dead by three unidentified miscreants in East Delhi on Friday.

The deceased gym owner has been identified as Mahendra Agarwal.

According to police reports, he was shot dead by three men at his office in Delhi’s Preet Vihar.

Mahendra Agarwal was the managing director of Energie Fitness.

According to sources, the miscreants fled the spot after committing the crime. They also took away the DVR of the CCTV installed in Mahendra Agarwal’s office so that they could not be identified.

The East Delhi District Police team reached the spot after the incident and a case has been registered. Meanwhile, the police have launched detailed investigations into the incident.

A forensic team has also been called to the spot. Apart from this, CCTV footage installed nearby is being scanned in an attempt to identify the accused.