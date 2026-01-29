"Half of Assam’s Hydrocarbon Potential Remains Unused": Petroleum Ministry

More than half of Assam’s hydrocarbon resources are yet to be tapped, highlighting the State’s vast potential for further oil and gas exploration and expansion of energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday

The issue came into focus during the Assam State Session held at India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa, where senior officials and industry leaders discussed Assam’s role in India’s energy future.

Addressing the session, Vinod Seshan, Joint Secretary (Exploration) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that nearly 40 per cent of Assam’s identified hydrocarbon resources have still not been converted into actual reserves. He underlined the need for more exploration activity, better surveys and improved data collection to unlock the State’s full potential.

“More discoveries are required, and those discoveries must be monetised,” Seshan said, stressing that turning underground resources into usable energy is essential for Assam’s long-term energy security and economic growth.

Speakers at the session noted that Assam is gradually emerging as an important contributor to India’s energy security, sustainability goals and transition towards cleaner fuels. They pointed to policy support and infrastructure development in recent years, which have helped position the State as an attractive destination for energy and industrial investments.

Officials also referred to Reserve Bank of India data showing that Assam recorded around 45 per cent economic growth between the 2020–21 and 2024–25 financial years. This growth places Assam among the fastest-growing State economies in the country and strengthens its appeal for large-scale investments.

Seshan also drew attention to the urgent need to expand gas pipeline infrastructure across the Northeast, calling it a major area of pending work. He flagged gas flaring, the burning of excess gas, as a significant economic loss and said new legal provisions have been introduced to penalise flaring and reduce wastage.

The Assam State Session was held at the ONGC Advanced Training Institute as part of IEW 2026, a major global energy platform that brought together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators from across the world. This year’s event saw participation from more than 75,000 energy professionals representing over 120 countries, along with more than 700 companies from India and abroad.

Senior officials attending the session included P. Manoj Kumar, Director General of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, who spoke on the importance of data-driven policymaking in the energy sector. Representatives from Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Assam Gas Company Limited and other public sector units discussed investment opportunities in oil and gas exploration, gas distribution networks, petrochemicals and downstream industries in Assam and the Northeast.

The session concluded with an address by Dr J.B. Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary of Assam’s Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department, who highlighted the State’s business-friendly environment and the growing scope for investment across the energy sector.

With large reserves still untapped and infrastructure expansion on the agenda, officials said Assam is well placed to play a bigger role in shaping India’s energy landscape in the years ahead.

