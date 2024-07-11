Hardeep Singh Puri Lauds SBI Report On Job Creation Under Modi Govt

He further mentioned that the formal sector has created 12.5 crore jobs, with an additional 20 crore people registered on the Udyam Registration portal of MSME. Puri expressed confidence in India's economic growth trajectory, stating, "The economy is currently growing at anything between 7.5 per cent and 8 per cent plus. If you sustain this growth, you are moving from a 3.9 trillion dollar economy to a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next 2-3 years and then from there to 7.5 and 10 trillion dollar economy. Two things will happen: Per capita income will grow many times."