Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Announce Divorce After 4 Years

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has announced his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic after four years of marriage. The announcement was made on Thursday, July 18, via Pandya's Instagram account in a joint statement with Stankovic.
Speculations about their relationship had been circulating since the 2024 Indian Premier League season, fueled by a Reddit post noting that Stankovic had deleted individual photos of Pandya from her Instagram profile and removed his name from her bio.
The former couple revealed that their decision to part ways was mutual, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their son, Agastya.
"After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya shared on Instagram.
"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," he added. "We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son Agastya later that year on July 30. The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 14, 2023, attended by close friends and family. The wedding rituals, performed on Valentine’s Day, followed Christian customs with a white-themed celebration.
Pandya had previously hinted at personal struggles following the T20 World Cup 2024 but had refrained from making public statements about his difficulties.
In a related development, Hardik Pandya has been dropped from the Indian leadership group for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, where India is scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs.