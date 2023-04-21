Health Advisory Issued For Pilgrims Ahead of Char Dham Yatra

As Uttarakhand’s Char Dham Yatra is all set to start in a couple of days, a health advisory has been issued for the pilgrims by the Government.

This was announced by Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, who is the secretary of state health department.

As per the guidelines, since all the sites are set in the high Himalayan region, and would be more than 2,700 meter above sea level, the pilgrims might get affected by low humidity, extreme cold, low oxygen content and low air pressure.

Moreover, some of the guidelines issued by the Government include a thorough health check-up before heading out for the Char Dham Yatra.

Meanwhile, people with the pre-existing illness are advised to carry adequate supplies of prescribed medicines along with prescriptions, and contact details of their respective physicians.

The Government has asked all the people with co morbidities or those people who had suffered from COVID-19 to postpone or not to come to the yatra at all.

It said, “If senior citizens or those with co-morbidity were afflicted with Covid-19 virus in the past, they should postpone the yatra & stay at home.”

“Avoid consumption of alcohol and other drugs and refrain from smoking. Also, keep yourself well hydrated and avoid travelling on empty stomach,” the advisory further added.

In case of emergency, the travellers can dial helpline numbers: 108- National Ambulance Service and 104 Uttarakhand Health Helpline.