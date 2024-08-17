Health Ministry Assures Safety Measures for Doctors After Incident at Kolkata Medical College

Representatives from the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), and Resident Doctors’ Associations from Delhi’s Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals met with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in New Delhi following an incident involving a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.
During the meeting, the Associations expressed their concerns about the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace. The Health Ministry acknowledged these concerns and assured the representatives that all possible efforts would be made to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. The Ministry highlighted that 26 states have already passed legislation to protect healthcare workers.
In response to the demands, the Ministry promised to establish a committee to explore further measures for the safety of healthcare professionals. Representatives from various stakeholders, including State Governments, will be invited to contribute their suggestions to this committee.
The Ministry also urged the protesting doctors to return to work in the interest of public health, especially given the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria.