Heart-Wrenching: Elderly Couple Fell Prey To Cyber Criminals, Commit Suicide

A heart-wrenching incident has come into light in the Karnataka state, where an elderly couple reportedly died by suicide after prolonged harassment of cyber criminals. This shows the looming danger of the newfound crimes.

The deceased were an 83-year-old retired government employee and his wife. The cyber criminals had an eye on their hard-earned money.

As per reports, Django Nazareth and his wife Phleviana Nazareth (79) led a peaceful life in Nandgad village in Belagavi district, in their house in two acres of land.

The man was retired from the Maharashtra Secretariat and was receiving a pension. The couple had no children and no known relatives.

On the evening of March 27, Django died by slitting his throat at home, that led to his wife consuming a large amount of diabetes pills. She died as well.

Police later recovered a two-page suicide note at the house written by the man.

The Cyber Crime

As per media report, Django received a video call from an unknown number where he was said that his nude photos are in circulation and he was implicated in a scam.

The callers pretended to be government officials. Initially, the fraudsters sought Rs 5 lakh, claiming it would save him. Gradually, their demand went increasing coupled with new lies and threats.

The helpless couple transferred Rs 50 lakh to them exhausting their entire pension savings.

Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled has ordered a special investigation team and transferred the case to the Cyber Economic and Narcotics police.