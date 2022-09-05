Heavy Downpour Continue to Lash Bengaluru, Rainfall Alert Till Sept 9

Incessant rainfall continues to lash Karnataka capital Bengaluru, with many areas submerged amid flood-like conditions.

Major areas in the north, south and east of Bengaluru have been inundated, with about a feet of water in many areas. The most affected areas include Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road and BEML Layout.

Many people who had to head to their workplaces on Monday morning were left stranded, and reports have also come in of people being forced to return home because of the inundated roads.

On the other hand, netizens shared visuals from the Karnataka capital after hours of rain flooded many areas.

Even some premium societies are facing flooding for the first time. The residents have sought Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's help.