Heavy Downpour Continue to Lash Bengaluru, Rainfall Alert Till Sept 9

Incessant rainfall continues to lash Karnataka capital Bengaluru, with many areas submerged amid flood-like conditions.
Major areas in the north, south and east of Bengaluru have been inundated, with about a feet of water in many areas. The most affected areas include Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road and BEML Layout.
Many people who had to head to their workplaces on Monday morning were left stranded, and reports have also come in of people being forced to return home because of the inundated roads.
On the other hand, netizens shared visuals from the Karnataka capital after hours of rain flooded many areas.
Even some premium societies are facing flooding for the first time. The residents have sought Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's help.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on the other hand, has predicted heavy rain in Karnataka till September 9. Heavy rain is predicted for Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka, and hilly regions of the state. A yellow warning has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur districts between September 5 and 9.
Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as dangerous, speedy winds are predicted. The rains are expected to pound the northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, and Davanagere for the next four days.
Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding Bengaluru rains.