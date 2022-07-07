Heavy Rain Predicted in Coastal Karnataka, 3 Dead in Landslide

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rain for coastal districts of Karnataka. All schools and colleges have been shut amid heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. At least three people have died in rain-related incidents so far.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to conduct a survey of the flood-prone areas to assess whether the residents in the affected areas require to be relocated temporarily or permanently, his Office said in a statement.

"In 2009 after massive flood havoc 60 villages were permanently relocated. But people returned to their earlier habitations once the flood waters receded. We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher places along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods," he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts to take up rescue and relief works immediately. Those residing in low-lying areas would be shifted to safer places, he added.

Heavy rain has disrupted normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka. The rains have caused damages to houses, buildings, electric poles and properties in affected areas, also rivers have swollen due to the downpour, inundating agricultural fields and low lying areas, a NDTV report said.

Five labourers working on a farm were trapped under the mud following landslide at Panjikallu village, about 30 kms from Mangaluru district at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday.

While three of them were rescued, two of them died this morning, officials said.

"I have held discussions with Deputy Commissioners of rain affected districts. Already rescue works are on and I have been directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

He has directed the deployment of SDRF and NDRF to take up rescue works.