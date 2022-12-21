Kerala: Heavy Rush of Devotees Continue in Sabrimala Temple

The Sabrimala temple in Kerala continued to witness a heavy rush of devotees on Wednesday morning amid the ongoing annual pilgrimage season. This was informed by the Temple management committee.

The officials of the committee said that the temple has been witnessing a heavy rush of devotees December 11.

On December 12, a maximum of 1.07 lakh devotees visited the temple.

Earlier on December 13 and 14, the temple witnessed a footfall of 77,216 and 64,617 devotees respectively.

On December 12, the temple received record bookings for the darshan of Lord Ayyappa as over 1 lakh devotees thronged the temple in a day.

"As many as 1,07,260 devotees made online bookings for the Lord Ayyappa's darshan on the day," they said.

Similarly, about 60,000 people visited the temple on December 11, they said.

Considering the heavy footfall, elaborate security arrangements were also made by the temple management authorities to ensure the safety of devotees.

"Special arrangements have been made at the temple in view of the heavy rush. Devotees are being escorted from Pampa to Sannidhanam in a controlled and segmented manner. Security personnel have been deployed at each point for this purpose," Sabarimala Special Officer Harishchandra Naik said.

The segment rotation is a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident due to the crowding of devotees.