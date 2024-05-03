Helicopter En Route to Pick Up Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Crashes on Landing

In a dramatic turn of events, a private helicopter destined to collect Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare crashed during its landing attempt in Raigad, Maharashtra.
Video footage shared by Andhare captured the chopper's sudden swerve, loss of balance, and subsequent crash on an open ground in Mahad town.
While the pilot managed to escape the wreckage unharmed, the white-and-blue helicopter sustained significant damage in the accident.
The police swiftly responded to the scene to investigate the incident, while a shaken Andhare, originally scheduled to board the same chopper, proceeded to her election engagements in the district via car.