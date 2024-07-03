Hemant Soren Likely to Return as Jharkhand Chief Minister: Reports

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief, Hemant Soren is poised to reclaim his role as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time.
This comes after the JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance elected him as their leader on July 3, reports said. Leaders and MLAs of the alliance during a meeting at the present Chief Minister Champai Soren’s residence in Ranchi unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as JMM legislature party leader, reports added.
This decision marks his return to the top post following his resignation in January and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. He was recently granted bail, with the Jharkhand High Court indicating doubts about the allegations against him.
Champai Soren, who temporarily assumed the Chief Minister's responsibilities during Hemant Soren's absence, reportedly opposes his replacement. Sources suggest Champai Soren might be appointed as the JMM's executive president instead.
Champai Soren is reportedly considering submitting his resignation to the Governor this evening, which would pave the way for Hemant Soren to resume his position as Chief Minister, reports said.