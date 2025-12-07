Heroin Worth ₹80 Lakh Seized as Raipur Police Nab 9

In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, Raipur Police have dismantled four newly-formed narcotics syndicates operating within the city. Acting on specific intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, police teams arrested nine drug peddlers and seized 400 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth ₹80 lakh in the international market.

According to senior officials, the drug network was sourcing heroin from Punjab and distributing it across various parts of Raipur. The swift and coordinated action by law enforcement has effectively neutralised four fast-growing cartels that were rapidly expanding their operations in the state capital.

With these latest arrests, the total number of suspects apprehended under Raipur’s ongoing anti-narcotics drive has now reached 78, indicating a sustained and intensified crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

Investigations so far suggest that the accused had been active for a considerable period and were particularly focusing on youth and vulnerable groups to establish a steady customer base. Police have seized the mobile phones of the arrested individuals and are examining their call records, chats, and financial transactions in order to trace deeper connections within the broader interstate network.

Authorities have indicated that special investigation teams may soon be dispatched to Punjab and other states to identify and apprehend the masterminds and suppliers linked to the racket.

All nine arrested individuals are currently being subjected to intensive interrogation, as officers work to uncover the full structure and operational mechanisms of the syndicates.

Officials further revealed that the newly-busted networks had gained momentum after older drug rings in the city were dismantled. Chillingly, during preliminary questioning, some of the accused admitted that they had plans to expand operations near schools and colleges in an attempt to recruit new customers.

In response, the areas from which the arrests were made have now been placed under heightened surveillance, while local intelligence units have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity. Authorities have reiterated their zero-tolerance stance and assured that any emerging drug networks will be crushed before they can take root.