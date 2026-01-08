High Drama Over ED Raid: Mamata Banerjee Reached Spot, Says BJP Stealing TMC Strategy

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reached the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) office premises as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches connected to an alleged fake government job scam, creating a high drama situation.

Banerjee alleged that the ED confiscated party-related materials, including hard disks and candidate lists. She accused Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing central agencies. Terming the action “nasty," Banerjee told reporters that Shah failed to protect the country, but can take away “all my party documents”.

The West Bengal CM cried foul, alleging the ruling party at the Centre of collecting information on the Trinamool Congress ahead of the elections in West Bengal elections to take place in the first half of this year.

Banerjee further claimed that during the Special Intensive Revision process, the names of voters were being deleted from the state’s electoral rolls.

Notably, the ED has been carrying out searches at 15 locations across India amid a probe into a fake government job scam in West Bengal. According to allegations, an organised network is involved in duping candidates by offering fraudulent appointments.

Mamata Banerjee had previously, in a strongly-worded attack on the Election Commission over the SIR process, alleged large-scale harassment of voters, warning her government would initiate legal measures to protect the rights of the people, including approaching the Supreme Court.

While addressing a public gathering at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district, she had said that the names of 54 lakh voters had been deleted from the electoral roll in the district alone. Banerjee alleged misuse of artificial intelligence to wipe out names and accused the ECI of functioning like a “WhatsApp Commission”.

The Bengal CM took a personal jibe at the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling him “Vanish Kumar”. She warned that if the people’s rights were made to “vanish”, there would be serious consequences for those responsible.