High-Level Meeting Held for ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, and Culture Minister Rajesh Agrawal attend the review meeting

Festival to be organised from 05 January to 05 February 2026

A high-level meeting was held on Saturday at the Raipur residence of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma regarding the preparations for ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’, an event aimed at celebrating and rejuvenating the rich tribal heritage of Bastar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, and Culture Minister Rajesh Agrawal. Officials discussed all necessary arrangements for showcasing Bastar’s unique folk art, culture, traditional practices, and indigenous lifestyle.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Bastar Pandum is not just an effort to preserve the cultural heritage of Bastar but also an important opportunity to provide a platform for local tribal artists and encourage their talent.

He emphasised coordinated efforts among all departments under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to ensure the successful organisation of the festival.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap said that Bastar Pandum offers a unique stage for Bastar’s youth to present the diversity and beauty of their tribal traditions.

Culture Minister Rajesh Agrawal added that the festival represents the essence of Chhattisgarh ’s cultural identity and stressed timely completion of all required preparations.

The month-long Bastar Pandum 2026 will feature competitions across 12 major categories highlighting tribal dance, music, customs, instruments, handicrafts, traditional cuisine, tribal literature, costumes, paintings, drama, jewellery, beverages, and forest-based medicinal knowledge.

Competitions will be held in three stages:

• Janpad Level: 05–15 January 2026

• District Level: 20–25 January 2026

• Division Level: 01–05 February 2026

Winners in each stage will receive cash prizes and certificates.

During the meeting, Deputy CM Sharma directed officials to ensure national and international visibility of Bastar Pandum by inviting public representatives from tribal-dominated states, Union Ministers, foreign diplomats, ambassadors, Padma awardees, regional experts, and distinguished personalities from Bastar.

He also instructed that all community chiefs, Sirhas, Manjhis, and Chalkis be invited to the festival.

In line with the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, officials decided to invite artists from across the country to participate and present tribal folk arts and performances.