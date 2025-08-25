High-Speed Truck Crushes Pilgrimage Journey in Bulandshahr, 8 Dead

Eight people, including two children, were killed and 43 others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district early Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2:10 am on National Highway 34 near the Arnia bypass on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh, the tractor-trolley was carrying 61 pilgrims from Rafatpur village in Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan when the truck hit it from behind, causing the vehicle to overturn.

“Eight people died while 43 are undergoing treatment. Three of them are on ventilator support,” SSP Singh said. He added that 10 passengers escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were rushed to different hospitals — 10 to Aligarh Medical College, 10 to Bulandshahr district hospital and 23 to Kailash Hospital in Khurja. District Magistrate Shruti, along with senior police officials, visited the accident site amid drizzle and later met the injured patients at the hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as tractor driver E U Babu (40), Rambeti (65), Chandni (12), Ghaniram (40), Mokshi (40), Shivansh (6), Yogesh (50) and Vinod (45), all residents of Kasganj district. Police said among the injured, 12 are children.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The Haryana-registered truck involved in the accident has been impounded, and further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

