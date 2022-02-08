Hijab Row: Schools, Colleges in Karnataka Shut for 3 Days

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state for the next three days in view of the escalating protest on hijab ban row.

The decision was announced by the chief minister on his twitter handle on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said, “I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.”

The high court, which heard the matter today, will continue the hearing tomorrow. The court also asked students and the public at large to maintain peace.

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when six students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Further, the students wearing saffron scarves confronted the Muslim students raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The school authorities intervened to keep both groups of students away from each other.

Students in Karnataka are furious over the hijab ban imposed in several junior colleges of the state. The state government and education department have released a uniform dress code for students to ensure uniformity in the educational places.