Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a spokesman for the state government.

The official stated that the chief minister, who was in Delhi and scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself as a precautionary measure.

All of Sukhu's engagements have been postponed.

The national capital on Sunday recorded 10 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.46 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Sukhu along with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Sukhu has been in New Delhi and met several Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, over the last few days.