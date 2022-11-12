Himachal Polls: JP Nadda Casts His Vote at Bilaspur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday cast his vote at Vijaypur in Bilaspur in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

"With the kind of atmosphere I'm seeing since morning, I think people have zeal and that zeal is over something right. I request people to cast vote in large numbers," Nadda said.

Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda also cast her vote.

The Bilaspur seat is important for the BJP as it is the home of party president JP Nadda.

The BJP has changed its candidate from the seat. Subhash Thakur is presently the sitting MLA who had defeated Congress' Bumber Thakur by 6,862 votes in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Trilok Jamwal to win the seat for the party. Meanwhile, Congress has reposed its faith in Thakur.

Voting to elect a new government in Himachal Pradesh, spread across 68 seats in the state, began on Saturday morning at 8 am amid tight security.

A total of 55,92,828 electors who can cast their votes till 5 pm today will decide the fate of 412 candidates who are in the fray.

Out of the total number of electorates, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 third-gender.

This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

The high-voltage campaigning by political parties ended on November 10.

The fight is in between the ruling BJP in the state which is looking to retain power and Congress which is banking on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. Aam Aadmi Party is in line looking to leave a mark in the state and is contesting on all the 68 seats.