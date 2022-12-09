Himachal: Congress MLAs to Meet in Shimla to Decide CM

The Congress MLAs in Himachal will meet on Friday in Shimla to decide the Chief Minister after the party registered a win in the state assembly election.

The Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 3 pm at State Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan.

Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, and supervisors Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda will also be present at the meeting.

MLAs are likely to pass a resolution and authorise the party's high command to take the final call for the chief minister, ANI reported.

The Congress, which had not projected a Chief Ministerial candidate in the hill state, was earlier planning a meeting of its MLAs in Chandigarh but changed its plans later after it got a clear majority.

It is a big task for Congress to choose its chief ministerial candidate among various aspirants including Pratibha Singh. Former state Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri are seen as the other contenders for the post.

Earlier on Thursday, Shukla had said that the party chief will decide who will be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI on election results in Himachal Pradesh, he said the party chief will take a decision on the chief minister's post.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur resigned following the party's defeat in the polls.

"I want to thank Prime Minister and central leadership (for their support) during last five years. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term," Thakur told media persons in Shimla.

Congress in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla said the party will implement 10 guarantees in the state.

"It's victory of people of the state. People voted for change and against unemployment and inflation. We'll be united and there won't be any factionalism in our party. We met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and had a discussion regarding our next step," he said.