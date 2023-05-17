Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away in London

He was a titan amongst his peers and truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group’s founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK, and his home country, India.

As of May 2020, together with his brother Gopichand, he was the UK's richest man. From the 1990s, he was consistently ranked among the UK and Asia's wealthiest people. In 2022, Hinduja topped the Sunday Times Rich List. The Forbes List in March 2019 ranked him and his brother Gopichand as the world's 65th richest billionaire family.