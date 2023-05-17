Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away in London

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of the Hinduja Group passed away in London on Wednesday. He was 87.
As per a family spokesperson, SP Hinduja was unwell for some time.
"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," the family spokesperson said.
Known affectionately as ‘SP’ among his business associates and friends, Srichand Hinduja was the eldest son of PD Hinduja, the founder of Hinduja Group.
SP Hinduja completed his education in 1952 and then joined his father’s family business. He is survived by his three brothers, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok.
He was a titan amongst his peers and truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group’s founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK, and his home country, India.
As of May 2020, together with his brother Gopichand, he was the UK's richest man. From the 1990s, he was consistently ranked among the UK and Asia's wealthiest people. In 2022, Hinduja topped the Sunday Times Rich List. The Forbes List in March 2019 ranked him and his brother Gopichand as the world's 65th richest billionaire family.