Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today: NDA's Om Birla vs INDIA's K Suresh

This development follows the NDA’s refusal to accept the Opposition INDIA bloc’s demand that the Deputy Speaker’s position be reserved for the Opposition in exchange for its support for the NDA’s nominee. Initially, the INDIA bloc demanded the Deputy Speaker position, but with no clear response from the BJP, the bloc has now nominated Congress MP K Suresh for the Speaker’s post. In contrast, the BJP has put forward Kota MP Om Birla, who previously served as the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha.