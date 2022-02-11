HNLC Ready for Peace Talks, Sends Letter to Meghalaya Government

Banned militant outfit of Meghalaya, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has expressed its willingness to come to the mainstream and is ready to sit for talks with the state and the central government without any pre-condition.

In an official communiqué to the Meghalaya government, the HNLC mentioned that it has decided to “give peace a chance” on the request of “elders and some social organizations.”

A statement signed by Sainkupar Nongtraw, General Secretary cum Publicity secretary of HNLC confirmed the rebel group’s intention to join the peace process.

The HNLC has also said that it is ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution. The outfit also urged the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for the talks and show its “seriousness”.

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie has welcomed the possibility of a peace talk process that can facilitate the HNLC cadres returning to the mainstream.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya MLA Adelbert Nongrum has also welcomed the offer for peace talks by the HNLC militant outfit.

The HNLC, which demands a sovereign Khasi homeland in Meghalaya, is a breakaway faction of the Hynniewtrep Achik Liberation Council (HALC), the first militant tribal outfit of the state.

Currently, the group’s commander-in-chief, Bobby Marwein, is based in Bangladesh, along with five other leaders. The HNLC have been responsible for three blasts since July 2021 in the state.