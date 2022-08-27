Hoax Bom Threat on Dubai-bound Indigo Flight

IndiGo Airlines received a bomb threat call on Saturday for its flight 6E-65 on board from Chennai to Dubai.

The flight which was carrying around 170 passengers was delayed by approximately 6 hours due to the evacuation and search of the entire aircraft.

Following the anonymous call received by the control room at 6.15 a.m., the Airport Police Station and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) swung into action.

However, no explosive materials were found on the aircraft and it turned out to be a hoax call. Subsequently, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7.20 am was rescheduled to 12 noon for departure to the destination, said officials.