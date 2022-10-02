Homage Paid to ‘Father of Nation’ on Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, “This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu took to twitter and wrote, “On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens.”