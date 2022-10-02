Homage Paid to ‘Father of Nation’ on Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.
Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, “This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu took to twitter and wrote, “On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens.”
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge along with other party leaders also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.
This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.
Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.
(with inputs from ANI)