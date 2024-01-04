Honesty My Biggest Asset: Arvind Kejriwal Terms ED Summons False

Accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of issuing fraudulent summons, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday stated that he has clarified to the ED the illegitimacy of their summons, emphasizing that his "honesty" is his greatest asset.
Delhi's Chief Minister, speaking at a press conference said, "In the last two years, all the agencies of BJP have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there is corruption then where is the money? AAP leaders are kept in jail in such fake cases. Now BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty."
The Delhi Chief Minister raised concerns about the timing of the notice, suggesting that it was strategically issued just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He implied that the Bharatiya Janata Party's intention behind this move was to hinder his participation in the election campaign.
"My lawyers told me that the summons was illegal, I wrote the question and sent it to ED. Should I obey an unlawful summon? If a legal summons comes, I will comply with it. Why am I being called just before the Lok Sabha elections? Eight months ago I was called by CBI, I went and gave all the answers. Today they want to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections," he added.
The leader of the AAP also mentioned that he has consistently advocated for the nation and intends to continue doing so until the end.
"Today, opposition leaders are being included in the BJP through ED. Whoever joins his party, all his matters get resolved. Today honest leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair have been put in jail. I have always fought for the country. Every breath of mine is for the country. We have to save the country together. I am fighting against them with all my heart, I need your support," he said.
The Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal, did not attend the third summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. This summons, issued on December 22, was related to the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, requesting his appearance before the agency on January 3.
On Wednesday, Kejriwal responded to the ED, stating his willingness to assist with the investigation but refusing to appear on the specified date, deeming the notice unlawful. He also criticized the agency for not addressing his previous responses to the summons and his inquiries about the nature of the investigation.
In his written reply to the ED, the Delhi CM said "As a premier investigating agency the non-disclosure and non-response approach adopted by you cannot sustain the test of law, equity or justice. Your obstinacy is tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law."
"In these circumstances, I urge you to respond to my earlier response and clarify the position so as to enable me to understand the real intent, ambit, nature, sweep and scope of the purported inquiry/investigation for which I am being called" he added in his response.